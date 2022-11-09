Create New Account
Jesse Ventura Talks About How to End the Two Party Tyranny System at Google, Inc. in 2011
Published 19 days ago

Jesse Ventura was invited to speak at Google about his newly released book, 63 Documents the Government Doesn't Want You to See. During the talk he spoke about his time in office as an Independent Governor of Wisconsin. He brought up what Ralph Nader referred to as the two party tyranny system. After condemning both parties for producing the mess we are in, he offers his solution to end this rigged system of tyranny which is strangling and sending our nation to its doom. I agree with Jesse this would be a good first step, but not enough if the vote remains unaddressed and rigged as it is.

deceptionbyomission.com 

democratsrepublicanselection riggingjesse venturapolitics and current eventsparty systemvoting reform

