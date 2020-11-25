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Propaganda - FLU Shots - JUST GET YOUR DAMN VACCINE
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144 views • November 25, 2020
Propaganda - FLU Shots - JUST GET YOUR DAMN VACCINE
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
short edited clip, with evidence of conspiracy.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGVqXW_yPJk
27s
there is a Conspiracy but Just Get Your Damn Vaccines
AutismMediaChannel Oct 13, 2014
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
short edited clip, with evidence of conspiracy.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGVqXW_yPJk
27s
there is a Conspiracy but Just Get Your Damn Vaccines
AutismMediaChannel Oct 13, 2014
Keywords
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