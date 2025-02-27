Emmanuel Daniel: Moving Toward the Digital Financialization of Everything

Emmanuel Daniel discusses the great financial transition and how America is leading the way in globalizing cryptocurrency by digitizing the dollar and how debt will play a key role. He comments on everything from memecoins, gold, and asset tokenization to the AI Arms Race (e.g. DeepSeek, OpenAI), DOGE, the BIS, and more!





Websites

Emmanuel Daniel https://www.emmanueldaniel.com

The Great Transition: The Personalization of Finance is Here https://www.emmanueldaniel.com/the-great-transition





About Emmanuel Daniel

Emmanuel Daniel is an author, advisor and a global thought leader on geopolitics, the future of finance and their impact on business and society. He was listed as a top 10 global influencer in the “Fintech Power50” list for 2021 and 2022. He is also a model train enthusiast.





He has served, or is serving, in advisory or consulting roles for various public or private sector institutions and is a well regarded mentor and confidante in leadership circles.





In his first book, “The Great Transition – the personalization of finance is here” published in September 2022, Emmanuel outlines how the banking industry will evolve from being focused on platform technologies to a level of personalization never seen before. He describes the roles of cryptocurrencies, blockchain, gaming and other technologies in this transition. The book was written to help disruptor technologies in finance chart their course.





His writings are also based on his extensive travel, now across 130 countries and counting. He posts regularly on his blog and is working towards his second book which is tentatively entitled “The Winning Civilization” and due for publication in 2024.





Emmanuel was trained as a lawyer, has degrees from the National University of Singapore and the University of London, and attended a course on economics at Columbia University in New York. He divides his time between Singapore, Beijing and New York when not traveling extensively.





