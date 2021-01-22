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BREAKING: The Ultimate OPTION to REVERSE the ELECTION THEFT in the Form of a "Quo Warranto" - The Final Trump Move?
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1041 views • January 22, 2021
Host of Truth Videos 1984 discussed the most amazing legal option President Trump has and can use against the illegally sworn-in Biden and Harris team. The Quo Warranto" is legall defined as Latin for "by what warrant?" Or, "By What Authority"?
The Legal Information Institute, from Cornell Law School, also says: A writ quo warranto is used to challenge a person's right to hold a public or corporate office. A state may also use a quo warranto action to revoke a corporation's charter.. Illustrative caselaw. See, e.g. See, e.g. First Nat. Bank in St. Louis v. Missouri, 263 U.S. 640 (1924).
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Cornell Law School's Legal Information Institute webpage: https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/quo_warranto
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TruthVideos1984 video location on BitChute : https://www.bitchute.com/video/ANkIzywYQOnT/
TruthVideos1984 BitChute Video Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Whuei2DGmgBn/
The Legal Information Institute, from Cornell Law School, also says: A writ quo warranto is used to challenge a person's right to hold a public or corporate office. A state may also use a quo warranto action to revoke a corporation's charter.. Illustrative caselaw. See, e.g. See, e.g. First Nat. Bank in St. Louis v. Missouri, 263 U.S. 640 (1924).
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Cornell Law School's Legal Information Institute webpage: https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/quo_warranto
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TruthVideos1984 video location on BitChute : https://www.bitchute.com/video/ANkIzywYQOnT/
TruthVideos1984 BitChute Video Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Whuei2DGmgBn/
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