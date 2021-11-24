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The Lost Ekklesia of God - Episode 46
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10 views • November 24, 2021
A freedman of God hosting a journey to discover the lost ekklesia of God.
In this episode, we analyze 1 Corinthians 6:1-8. We discuss at length what it means to live as a member of a New Covenant designated people of God within an ekklesia of God governed by the law of God. In essence, a members's life is defined by his role in the ekklesia of God as the body of Christ. All other matters rate a distant second in priority and influence.
In this episode, we analyze 1 Corinthians 6:1-8. We discuss at length what it means to live as a member of a New Covenant designated people of God within an ekklesia of God governed by the law of God. In essence, a members's life is defined by his role in the ekklesia of God as the body of Christ. All other matters rate a distant second in priority and influence.
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