IMAGINE THE CHUTZPAH OF THIS DINDU NUFFIN AND HIS AMBULANCE CHASING MOUTHPIECE❗

Source: https://x.com/UltraDane/status/1961824922763931992





Thumbnail: https://www.sunnyskyz.com/good-news/5045/Hero-13-Year-Old-Saves-Little-Sister-From-Kidnapper-Using-Slingshot





A 13-year-old boy in Michigan is being hailed a hero after fighting off a potential kidnapper with his slingshot.





The boy's younger sister was hunting for mushrooms in her backyard in Alpena on Wednesday when a 17-year-old appeared out of the woods behind the family's home.





According to the Michigan State Police, the suspect grabbed the 8-year-old girl and held her mouth shut to prevent her from screaming. He then attempted to pull her into the woods.





Her older brother saw what was happening and started shooting at the suspect with a slingshot, hitting him in the head and chest.





The suspect ran away and was later found hiding at a nearby gas station. He reportedly had injuries that appeared to have been caused by the slingshot.





Officials announced that the suspect has been charged as an adult on a count of attempted kidnapping/child enticement.