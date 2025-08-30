IMAGINE THE CHUTZPAH OF THIS DINDU NUFFIN AND HIS AMBULANCE CHASING MOUTHPIECE❗

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Dane - A 13-year-old boy is being sued by his little sister's would-be kidnapper, murderer, and rapist... for shooting a rock at him with his sling-shot.


According to the murderer-rapists's jewish attorney, it's peak-dindunuffin, it's obvious the White savage needs to learn a lesson. My client is innocent and I deserve 1/3 of that $800,000.


Source: https://x.com/UltraDane/status/1961824922763931992


Thumbnail: https://www.sunnyskyz.com/good-news/5045/Hero-13-Year-Old-Saves-Little-Sister-From-Kidnapper-Using-Slingshot


A 13-year-old boy in Michigan is being hailed a hero after fighting off a potential kidnapper with his slingshot.


The boy's younger sister was hunting for mushrooms in her backyard in Alpena on Wednesday when a 17-year-old appeared out of the woods behind the family's home.


According to the Michigan State Police, the suspect grabbed the 8-year-old girl and held her mouth shut to prevent her from screaming. He then attempted to pull her into the woods.


Her older brother saw what was happening and started shooting at the suspect with a slingshot, hitting him in the head and chest.


The suspect ran away and was later found hiding at a nearby gas station. He reportedly had injuries that appeared to have been caused by the slingshot.


Officials announced that the suspect has been charged as an adult on a count of attempted kidnapping/child enticement.

