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Paul is Dead and the NWO Agenda - Tina Foster Interview
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155 views • September 25, 2021
Tina Foster and Athel discuss Paul McCartney's replacement and how it fits into the larger Deep State/globalist agenda.
We talk about Paul, why the Beatles were significant worldwide, what the real Paul stood for, why he was replaced, how the fake Paul was the first worldwide popular celebrity to promote drug abuse, the spiritual aspect of music, how the 60s were a critical time for the NWO, how the CIA created the hippy movement to redirect culture and discredit anti-war activists, forensic evidence, inconsistencies between Paul/Faul, reverse speech, prevalence of doubles, CIA psyops, digital photo/video manipulation, divide & conquer, the great reset, agenda 21, Crowley, and current events.
Recorded Sept. 25, 2021
Tina Foster is an attorney and author of "'Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Paul McCartney," "'The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements," and her newest book is called "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy."
Tina's blog: plasticmacca.blogspot.com
We talk about Paul, why the Beatles were significant worldwide, what the real Paul stood for, why he was replaced, how the fake Paul was the first worldwide popular celebrity to promote drug abuse, the spiritual aspect of music, how the 60s were a critical time for the NWO, how the CIA created the hippy movement to redirect culture and discredit anti-war activists, forensic evidence, inconsistencies between Paul/Faul, reverse speech, prevalence of doubles, CIA psyops, digital photo/video manipulation, divide & conquer, the great reset, agenda 21, Crowley, and current events.
Recorded Sept. 25, 2021
Tina Foster is an attorney and author of "'Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Paul McCartney," "'The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements," and her newest book is called "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy."
Tina's blog: plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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