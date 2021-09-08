X22 REPORT: The Tide Has Turned, Flags Out, The Country Will Be United Once Again

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The patriots are now pushing forward, Big Pharma FDA, CDC and Fauci are now being exposed. The people are no longer believing what they are saying, the people are turning on them. Documents have been produced showing Fauci lied to congress and the American people, tick tock time is up. The tide is turning, flags out patriots. The country will begin to come together, think crimes against humanity, treason, the forensic audits. Buckle up it's going to get rough as the patriots produce the evidence and show the people the truth.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.