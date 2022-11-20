CASHLESS SOCIETY IS HERE! - Supply Chain Collapse Leads To PERFECT STORM For Globalists!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the imminent collapse of the supply chain, inflation and the energy crisis being exacerbated by the globalist technocratic elite.

The New York Fed is launching a CBDC (central bank digital currency) trial just as we have been warning. All of this is on the back of a collapsing grid and an overall energy crisis which is exacerbating an already collapsing supply chain on top of an inflationary collapse. If we are to look at Europe, we will see where we will be in a few months.

Globalists have met at G20 to discuss all sorts of evil tactics to force us into technocracy.

In NYC there are 5G towers being built everywhere for the internet of things. There is an energy shortage. There is a cashless currency system being built. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see what's going on here.

They are creating a problem and coming in as a solution.





