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Covid 19 Collides with Good & Evil
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20 views • January 25, 2022
As the truth about Covid 19 and the jab is emerging, it is becoming very clear that good and evil are colliding. The voice of an open forum is being heard as the censorship and propaganda are weakening. In recent weeks there has been an awakening that we have been lied to by our government that is trampling on our civil rights and our economy.
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