UKRAINE CONTACT GROUP: WHEN WORLD MILITARIES STRAIGHT ROB THE USA

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Just a few years back, the US Military and it's associated henchmen would assemble a labyrinth of corporations, ngo, and other legal holding companies to funnel profits out of the warzone and into the pockets of everyone. Now, we just have the Ukraine Contact Group.
The Ukraine Contact Group is mentioned: https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2022/04/26/us-allies-to-meet-monthly-on-ukraine-defense-needs/
Who DoD says they are: https://www.defense.gov/Multimedia/Photos/igphoto/2003003787/
What they do. Circumvent law and supply weapons that shouldn't be given: https://www.defensenews.com/pentagon/2022/05/23/ukraine-to-get-harpoon-anti-ship-missiles-from-denmark-amid-russian-black-sea-blockade/
Switcheroo on the ledger books. Old goods for new: https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2022/04/28/ukraine-weapon-switcheroos-are-flushing-soviet-arms-out-of-europe/