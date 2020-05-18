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How Improved Immune Health Benefits Mental Illness - Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Autism & More
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6 views • May 18, 2020
We all have days that we wake up feeling ready to face the day and those when we'd rather crawl back into bed. Perhaps you have a morning routine which helps you get your day off on the right track, whatever way you wake up.
But, don't underestimate the impact your physical health has on your mental health (and vice versa, of course).
The health of your immune system, in particular, has a tremendous affect on your mood, hormone levels, dopamine production and so many other factors that can either help you feel fantastic...
Or, miserable no matter what positive events the day brings.
Did you read our article about How Your Immune System Influences Your Mental Health? https://www.alternative-health-concepts.com/how-your-immune-system-influences-your-mental-health/
We're not only talking about your mood but breakthroughs in serious and chronic mental health conditions.
This is such a hot topic and there's so much potential for huge strides forward in the prevention and treatment of diseases such as Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Autism and more through improving immune health that we decided to talk more about it.
I created this video with more information on how mental health is improved by better immunity, so check it out now!
But, don't underestimate the impact your physical health has on your mental health (and vice versa, of course).
The health of your immune system, in particular, has a tremendous affect on your mood, hormone levels, dopamine production and so many other factors that can either help you feel fantastic...
Or, miserable no matter what positive events the day brings.
Did you read our article about How Your Immune System Influences Your Mental Health? https://www.alternative-health-concepts.com/how-your-immune-system-influences-your-mental-health/
We're not only talking about your mood but breakthroughs in serious and chronic mental health conditions.
This is such a hot topic and there's so much potential for huge strides forward in the prevention and treatment of diseases such as Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Autism and more through improving immune health that we decided to talk more about it.
I created this video with more information on how mental health is improved by better immunity, so check it out now!
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