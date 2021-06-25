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Just Getting Started: TAC's 15 Year Anniversary!
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What we do, where we come from, and where we’re going. An overview of the core principles behind the foundation and work of the Tenth Amendment Center. And although we’ve accomplished a great deal already, we’re just getting started.
Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: June 25, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: June 25, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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