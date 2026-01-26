BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🇺🇸🇮🇱 Jewish Comedian Larry David Was Shocked To Learn That His Great-Grandfather Was A Slave Owner...
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10156 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
247 views • 21 hours ago

🇺🇸🇮🇱 Jewish Comedian Larry David Was Shocked To Learn That His Great-Grandfather Was A Slave Owner...

At the height of American slavery, Jews owned an astonishing 78% of all slave ships. Given that Jews comprised only 3.125% of the population, while slave ownership was a rare 1.6%, it implies that nearly 40% of Jews were slave owners-compared to a mere 0.35% of Whites. This disproportionate Jewish involvement in the transatlantic slave trade is confirmed by historical records and slave auction advertisements.

Source @JustDudeChannel 😎

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
jewsslaverylarry david
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Echoes of the Unseen: The globalist war on truth, freedom and survival – a blueprint for resistance

Echoes of the Unseen: The globalist war on truth, freedom and survival – a blueprint for resistance

Belle Carter
Secret Service disrupts card-skimming operations, prevents $428 million in fraud

Secret Service disrupts card-skimming operations, prevents $428 million in fraud

Laura Harris
House rejects measure to curb Trump&#8217;s military authority in Venezuela amid escalating tensions

House rejects measure to curb Trump’s military authority in Venezuela amid escalating tensions

Belle Carter
The Decentralized Revolution: Reclaiming autonomy in the age of AI tyranny

The Decentralized Revolution: Reclaiming autonomy in the age of AI tyranny

Belle Carter
Trump&#8217;s malignant narcissism on full display in Davos

Trump’s malignant narcissism on full display in Davos

Lance D Johnson
Ritter claims Trump &#8220;set up&#8221; allies, doomed secret Iran regime change plan

Ritter claims Trump “set up” allies, doomed secret Iran regime change plan

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy