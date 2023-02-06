Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Spirit of Prophecy: What, Why And For When Is It? - WUP 149

In Episode 149 we discuss how we, the church, can be one as Jesus prayed to the Father in John 17:22. To do that we must study the Spirit of Prophecy as mentioned in Revelation 19:10. When we know what it is, then it is important to know why the spirit of prophecy is necessary, and also for when is it relevant? Without the answers to these questions, will we attain the unity needed to persevere to the end?
