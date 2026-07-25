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New Jerusalem is Ready, It's Homecoming Time 7-21-26@8:58 PM Shared 7-25-26
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
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A word from my lovely Jesus Christ to His bride concerning His return, New Jerusalem is ready and more.

FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST

Revelation 21:2 And I John saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down from God out of heaven, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

P.O Box 29

Bridgeport, AL. 35740


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