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Algerians Desecrate Statue Of Charles De Gaulle In Symbolic Gesture Of The Fall Of France
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32 views • July 25, 2019
A video out of Evreux, France shows Algerian migrants tearing down a statue of General Charles de Gaulle while cheering vociferously.
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