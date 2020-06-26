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Bet you didn’t hear that the 3 dead victims of the Libyan Muslim terrorist stabbing attack were gay
Gay Conservative
Gay Conservative
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29 views • June 26, 2020
In the aftermath of the recent stabbings in Reading on Saturday night, Douglas Murray says "the gay press, the mainstream press and gay lobbying organizations like Stonewall are primed for what would happen if a right-wing extremist killed people" but adds "they have no idea how to respond since it continues to be the leftist, Muslims, who use ISLAMAPHOBIA to attack GAY's. They are in lockstep on looking the other way and blaming the RIGHT which has nothing to do with this attack. As it had in the previous attack on the Pulse night club. Since the Left is so filled with hate it doesn't realize Muslims will continue to kill Gays as left and organizations like BLM and DNC turns a blind eye.
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londongay vicitimsterrorit attact
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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