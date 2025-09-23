David Newell: What Is a Myth and Why Does It Matter?

I’m pleased to welcome my dear friend David Newell to the show. David wears many hats—writer, philosopher, consigliere, and more. He knows more about myths, the collective unconscious, and Carl Jung’s works than anyone I know.

And, as he put it: "The meaning and morality of One’s life comes from within oneself. Healthy, strong individuals seek self expansion by experimenting and by living dangerously."

💬 David Newell Quotes From the Episode

“The redemption of the soul is not through the hero but through the savior, through Christ, through love, and through being of service.”

– David Newell on true transformation comes not from achievement but from letting go of ego, embracing love, and serving others.

“The opposite of love is not hate, it’s power.”

– David Newell on love as openness and growth, while power is about control and restriction.

“All life is a stage. We’re almost all walking around in a Shakespearean comedy or tragedy, whichever mood you’re in that day.”

– David Newell on life as theater, each role we play reflecting our inner conflicts and narratives.

00:00:43 – David Newell on Myths, Jung, and the Collective Unconscious

00:03:53 – Inanna, Cinderella, and the Archetype of Death and Rebirth

00:06:00 – Modern Relevance: How Myths Guide Adults in Self-Understanding

00:09:39 – Chaos vs. Order: Uranus, Saturn, and Life’s Defining Crises

00:13:35 – Myths as Moral Maps: Projection and the Power of Story Archetypes

00:20:08 – Into the Unconscious: Jung’s Dreams, Madness, and the Inner Child

00:34:18 – Trauma and the Fragmented Soul: Developmental Wounds in Adulthood

00:40:50 – A Flower and a Lifetime of Shame: The Hidden Cost of Childhood Trauma

00:49:52 – Power vs. Love: Why Control, Not Hate, Is Love’s True Opposite

00:56:59 – Conscious Crucifixion: Pain, Healing, and the Christ Archetype

01:01:13 – Christianity and the Shadow: Jung’s Critique of Suffering and Integration

01:10:14 – Jordan Peterson’s Archetypes: Masculinity, Shadow, and the Jungian Legacy

01:16:25 – Parenting and Myth: Letting Children Choose Their Stories

