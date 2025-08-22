BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Deion Sanders is Now a Talking Parrot for the NWO
thechristopherkeyshow
thechristopherkeyshow
45 views • 3 days ago

In this explosive episode of the Christopher Key Show, live from Columbia's mountains, anti-vax warrior Christopher Key calls out NFL legend Deion Sanders' shocking cancer diagnosis—blaming it squarely on the deadly COVID vaccine! Key reveals how the medical system hides the truth, insisting inflammation from bioweapon shots is the real killer, not cancer. He warns against screenings and pushes natural detox solutions like his pain chips and Masterpiece supplement at knn.world. Plus, Key's raw family plea, global conspiracy theories on earthquakes as acts of war, and his vision for a self-sufficient God's community. Join the resistance—subscribe for $17.76/month! #VaccineTruth

Keywords
cancer antivax christ vaccine truth detox sanders exposed nwo pain parrot natural puppet key bioweapon talking vaccine truth covid deion christ is key christopher key show christopher key the christopher key show deion sanders
