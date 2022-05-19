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The Attack on Lisichansk by a Large Group of Ukraine Militants. - There is an Assault on the city of Zolote in the LPR. 051922
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100 views • May 19, 2022
The attack on Lisichansk: there is an assault on the city of Zolote in the LPR
The liberation of this city in the Pervomaisky district of the LPR will allow access to Lisichansk, where a large group of Ukrainian militants is concentrated
The liberation of this city in the Pervomaisky district of the LPR will allow access to Lisichansk, where a large group of Ukrainian militants is concentrated
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