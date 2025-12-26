falsetto child





(Intro: Soft, melancholic piano chords that slowly transition into a warm, rhythmic hum) Verse 1 It’s not that easy being blue Spending every morning the color of the dew. When I think it might be bolder being crimson, Or a violet hue, Or something shimmering and neon— Just a little more "new." It’s not easy being blue. Verse 2 It seems you wash away into the background of the day. And people tend to walk right past you, 'Cause you’re not glowing like a fire in the hearth, Or a tiger in the brush. You’re just the quiet, steady shadows In the evening’s silver hush. Bridge But... blue is the color of the deep. And blue is the secret that the heavy rain clouds keep. And blue can be vast like the heavens, Or constant like the tide, Or the strength inside a glacier With nowhere left to hide. Chorus When blue is all there is to be, It could make you wonder why... But why wonder why? I’m looking at the mirror and the reflection’s looking fine. It’s calm, it’s clear, it’s beautiful— And I’ve decided that it’s mine. Outro (Tempo slows, voice becomes a gentle whisper) Yes, I’m blue... And it’s exactly what I want to be.