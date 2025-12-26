BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵 It’s not that easy being blue
wolfburg
wolfburg
23 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 1 day ago
falsetto child

(Intro: Soft, melancholic piano chords that slowly transition into a warm, rhythmic hum) Verse 1 It’s not that easy being blue Spending every morning the color of the dew. When I think it might be bolder being crimson, Or a violet hue, Or something shimmering and neon— Just a little more "new." It’s not easy being blue. Verse 2 It seems you wash away into the background of the day. And people tend to walk right past you, 'Cause you’re not glowing like a fire in the hearth, Or a tiger in the brush. You’re just the quiet, steady shadows In the evening’s silver hush. Bridge But... blue is the color of the deep. And blue is the secret that the heavy rain clouds keep. And blue can be vast like the heavens, Or constant like the tide, Or the strength inside a glacier With nowhere left to hide. Chorus When blue is all there is to be, It could make you wonder why... But why wonder why? I’m looking at the mirror and the reflection’s looking fine. It’s calm, it’s clear, it’s beautiful— And I’ve decided that it’s mine. Outro (Tempo slows, voice becomes a gentle whisper) Yes, I’m blue... And it’s exactly what I want to be.

Keywords
bassand tight live drumsthis blues rockpop rock track opens with bright rhythm guitar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ready-to-eat salads and snack packs RECALLED over Listeria risk

Ready-to-eat salads and snack packs RECALLED over Listeria risk

Olivia Cook
University of Oklahoma fires teaching assistant over failed essay on biblical gender views

University of Oklahoma fires teaching assistant over failed essay on biblical gender views

Cassie B.
A handful of pistachios at night may rewire the gut and shield against diabetes, study suggests

A handful of pistachios at night may rewire the gut and shield against diabetes, study suggests

Lance D Johnson
From sandwiches to specimens: Swine fever outbreak puts Spanish lab under microscope

From sandwiches to specimens: Swine fever outbreak puts Spanish lab under microscope

Willow Tohi
The nose knows: Canine detectives uncover hidden mold that evades inspectors

The nose knows: Canine detectives uncover hidden mold that evades inspectors

Willow Tohi
Brazilian herb Joseph&#8217;s Coat offers new hope for osteoarthritis pain

Brazilian herb Joseph’s Coat offers new hope for osteoarthritis pain

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy