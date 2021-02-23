Direct with Devin: Time Magazine Admits Left-Wing Conspiracy "Well Funded Cabal" Protects Election

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ARTICLE - The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election
See article at https://time.com/5936036/secret-2020-election-campaign/
Brietbart article breaks it down
Time Magazine: ‘Secret,’ ‘Well-funded Cabal’ Worked to ‘Protect’ 2020 Election
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/02/05/time-magazine-secret-well-funded-cabal-worked-to-protect-2020-election/