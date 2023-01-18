Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle:https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs

Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol -https://bit.ly/3hPeLYm

The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - https://bit.ly/3WdDUdi

Methylene Blue Contraindications - (Safety Info) - https://bit.ly/3veRgv9



How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz



Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj





Naylor, G. J. and Connelly, S. P. (1987). A controlled trial of methylene blue in severe depressive illness. Retrieved October 13, 2021: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3555627/





USA & UK Suppliers For The Best Book On Methylene Blue Are Linked Below:

(USA) The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue By Mark Sloane -

https://amzn.to/3BIE3hJ

(UK) The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue By Mark Sloane -

https://amzn.to/3OCmFzd





Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html





Methylene Blue Treats Bipolar Disorder Symptoms - (Scientifically Proven)





Methylene Blue is the oldest existing nootropic in the world and it has had endless amounts of studies done on it to treat many different health issues and conditions.





And back in 1987 a study was done with Methylene Blue by Naylor, G. J., and Connelly, S. P. with people who have bipolar disorder and the results were nothing but amazing!





If you want to learn fully about this study with Methylene Blue make sure to watch this video "Methylene Blue Treats Bipolar Disorder Symptoms - (Scientifically Proven)" from start to finish NOW!





My Turpentine Facebook Group:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10):

https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe -

https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes -

https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder -

https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder -

https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite -

https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate:

https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% -

https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate -

https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil -

https://amzn.to/2REUeno