Dr. Jason Dean | Brave TV - August 1, 2023 - Grid Goes Down - Trump Predicted Hot Summer - Best Disinfectant, Just Add Sun Light - Chris from Survival Dispatch & Clay Clark Join Me!
according to a recent study, heart attack deaths among young Americans have increased 30% since the spring of 2020, puzzling mainstream media pundits who must have forgotten about the experimental Covid vaccinations.

NBC's Today reported, “A national study from Cedars Sinai hospital shows the deaths related to heart attacks increased across all age groups since the spring of 2020, but not who you might think is the biggest increase.” The relative increase in heart attack-related deaths among 25-44-year-olds was a staggering 30%... Experts are still trying to figure out why young people are so affected.”

Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, told Congress on Monday that Hunter referred to President Biden as "my guy" while linking him to foreign associates nearly two dozen times.

According to Archer, Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings paid Hunter up to $1 million a year to serve on its board because of his family's "brand."

Archer told then-Vice President Joe Biden in April 2014 that Burisma would have gone out of business without the brand, according to a readout from the Republican panel.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) told reporters as he left the deposition, "Archer talked about the "big guy," and how Hunter Biden always said, "We need to talk to my guy," "I need to see when my guy is coming," etc.

BraveTV Official

Website: https://BraveTV.com
Store: https://BraveTV.com/store
Podcasts: https://BraveTV.com/watch
About Dr. Jason Dean: https://BraveTV.com/about
BraveTV interviews prolific guests that are informative, funny, interesting, controversial, and enjoy Freedom of Speech to the fullest.

