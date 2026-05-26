Africa in Crisis - Judith Kwoba Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2026/05/26/africa-in-crisis/





Judith Kwoba returns to The Cosmic Switchboard Show to discuss Ugandan Opposition Leader Bobi Wine. Bobi Wine has been harassed by the government of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. Bobi Wine has taken refuge in America. His house was raided in his absence, and his wife was taken prisoner by the Regime. Judith provides the political background behind the persecution of Bobi Wine.





In Part 2 Judith Kwoba does a deep dive on African Politics and the prevalence of Magick used against political enemies and against tribal adversaries.