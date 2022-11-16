Here’s What Made Christianity More Permissive Than Islam

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Have you ever wondered why these two religions differ so much?
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In this video, Dr. Andy Bannister, the Director and Adjunct Lecturer at Whitecliffe College at the University of Toronto discusses what may have led Christians to have a totally different religious dynamic compared to Islam.
According to Dr. Andy Bannister, Christianity became a whole lot more permissive after they realized that DIVERSITY shouldn’t be an issue early on. 🙅♂️
This has made it possible for Christianity to be adapted to different cultures and local customs while Islam remains strict and rigid. 👈
Like this video if you found it informative.