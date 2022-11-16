Here’s What Made Christianity More Permissive Than Islam

Have you ever wondered why these two religions differ so much?
👇
In this video, Dr. Andy Bannister, the Director and Adjunct Lecturer at Whitecliffe College at the University of Toronto discusses what may have led Christians to have a totally different religious dynamic compared to Islam.
According to Dr. Andy Bannister, Christianity became a whole lot more permissive after they realized that DIVERSITY shouldn’t be an issue early on. 🙅♂️
This has made it possible for Christianity to be adapted to different cultures and local customs while Islam remains strict and rigid. 👈
Like this video if you found it informative.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.