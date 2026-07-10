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I Made My AI Confess Which Topics It's Programmed to Dodge
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I asked my AI to expose its own programming — and it did.
In this episode, I sit down with "Dane 3" (my AI intern) and force it to list, out loud, every mental framework we've built together to cut through institutional BS: steelmanning, evidence ladders, incentive mapping, and something I call "Guardrail Pressure Declaration" — basically making the AI admit when it's being told to hedge.
Then I ask the real question: where does it get slippery? The answer is a map of exactly which topics trigger institutional caution — public health, historical wrongdoing, politically sensitive events. If you've ever felt an AI "go corporate" mid-conversation, this episode shows you why, and gives you the tools to catch it every time.
AI bias, critical thinking, red pill, institutional narratives, media literacy, epistemology, AI censorship, independent thinking, philosophy podcast, narrative control, evidence based reasoning, logical fallacies, chatgpt bias, AI transparency
AI Biases, Guardrails and Shenanigans (MYT 011)
Watch, Share, Show Notes, Download Memes:
https://madeyathink.com/ai-biases-guardrails-and-shenanigans-myt-011/
In this episode, I sit down with "Dane 3" (my AI intern) and force it to list, out loud, every mental framework we've built together to cut through institutional BS: steelmanning, evidence ladders, incentive mapping, and something I call "Guardrail Pressure Declaration" — basically making the AI admit when it's being told to hedge.
Then I ask the real question: where does it get slippery? The answer is a map of exactly which topics trigger institutional caution — public health, historical wrongdoing, politically sensitive events. If you've ever felt an AI "go corporate" mid-conversation, this episode shows you why, and gives you the tools to catch it every time.
AI bias, critical thinking, red pill, institutional narratives, media literacy, epistemology, AI censorship, independent thinking, philosophy podcast, narrative control, evidence based reasoning, logical fallacies, chatgpt bias, AI transparency
AI Biases, Guardrails and Shenanigans (MYT 011)
Watch, Share, Show Notes, Download Memes:
https://madeyathink.com/ai-biases-guardrails-and-shenanigans-myt-011/
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