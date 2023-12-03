Create New Account
The Home of a Journalist from an Arabic channel TRT in the Gaza Strip - Came Under Attack by the Israeli Air Force during a LIVE Broadcast
The home of a journalist from the Arabic version of the Turkish channel TRT in the Gaza Strip came under attack by the Israeli Air Force during a live broadcast.

"In that house are my children and husband; I don't know what is happening to them right now."


🐻 Will Israel find a way to convince people that her husband and kids were Hamas leaders...


