The Home of a Journalist from an Arabic channel TRT in the Gaza Strip - Came Under Attack by the Israeli Air Force during a LIVE Broadcast

The home of a journalist from the Arabic version of the Turkish channel TRT in the Gaza Strip came under attack by the Israeli Air Force during a live broadcast.
"In that house are my children and husband; I don't know what is happening to them right now."
🐻 Will Israel find a way to convince people that her husband and kids were Hamas leaders...
