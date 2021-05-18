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PaulJosephWatson: Why is the WEF 'Worried' About Gay TV Characters? (LGBTQ)[18.05.2021]
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41 views • May 18, 2021
Note: The satanic LGBTQ again... Their are only TWO genders: Mann and Woman... And the Satanist are right now and for years all over the world teaching our kids that they have to choose what they are... Satanic Sick world we live in...
LGBTQ or LGBTQIA * (English: Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Queer, Intersex, Asexual and the star (*) for all other groups; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender people, queer people, intersex and asexuals).
Denmark is one of the most LGBTQ-Friendly Study Abroad Destinations in the World
https://studyindenmark.dk/news/denmark-is-one-of-the-most-lgbtq-friendly-study-abroad-destinations-in-the-world
LGBTQ @ Facebook | Approved Facebook page: https://da-dk.facebook.com/LGBTQ
https://www.whoiskjozborne.com/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008855287230
https://twitter.com/ScariestMovie
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1fVM1Vv3mPup/
--
Klaus Schwab wraps it in a rainbow flag.
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BITCOIN CASH WALLET: qrxhqz9ka423v68qwc7nyqc88q3mx9ea5gcpz88a0l
LITECOIN WALLET: MSs2rWgM571WM3zUnL255gccoQAdz9L6CG
ETHEREUM WALLET: 0x21221F5da5e70F46Bbfa755f89e312daDa51f115
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@PaulJosephWatson:5
Main Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCitt...
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/PJW/posts
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/pauljosephwa...
Telegram: https://t.me/pjwnews
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet
Minds: https://www.minds.com/PaulJosephWatson
Gab: https://gab.com/PrisonPlanet
Why is the World Economic Forum Worried About Gay TV Characters?
16,179 views • May 18, 2021
Anything Goes - 77.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9zeiTGYIXZQ
LGBTQ or LGBTQIA * (English: Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Queer, Intersex, Asexual and the star (*) for all other groups; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender people, queer people, intersex and asexuals).
Denmark is one of the most LGBTQ-Friendly Study Abroad Destinations in the World
https://studyindenmark.dk/news/denmark-is-one-of-the-most-lgbtq-friendly-study-abroad-destinations-in-the-world
LGBTQ @ Facebook | Approved Facebook page: https://da-dk.facebook.com/LGBTQ
https://www.whoiskjozborne.com/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008855287230
https://twitter.com/ScariestMovie
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1fVM1Vv3mPup/
--
Klaus Schwab wraps it in a rainbow flag.
NEW MERCH: https://www.pjwshop.com/
DONATE: https://www.subscribestar.com/paul-jo...
CASH APP: https://cash.app/£PaulJosephWatson
SUMMIT NEWS: http://summit.news/newsletter
BITCOIN WALLET: 3EMQG9EhPkoFbX5F19RTGZs8rPqGYm2mp9
BITCOIN CASH WALLET: qrxhqz9ka423v68qwc7nyqc88q3mx9ea5gcpz88a0l
LITECOIN WALLET: MSs2rWgM571WM3zUnL255gccoQAdz9L6CG
ETHEREUM WALLET: 0x21221F5da5e70F46Bbfa755f89e312daDa51f115
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@PaulJosephWatson:5
Main Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCitt...
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/PJW/posts
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/pauljosephwa...
Telegram: https://t.me/pjwnews
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet
Minds: https://www.minds.com/PaulJosephWatson
Gab: https://gab.com/PrisonPlanet
Why is the World Economic Forum Worried About Gay TV Characters?
16,179 views • May 18, 2021
Anything Goes - 77.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/9zeiTGYIXZQ
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