U.S. Supreme Court formally overrules Roe v. Wade

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Associated Press.Jun 24, 2022 The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion put in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overrule Roe v. Wade. The outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. (June 24)
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