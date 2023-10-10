Adolescents are Young Adults not children. Time to end the social experiment. Part 1 of 2

In September if this year 2023 I attended a town hall with our Constitutional Sheriff and some state legislators. In that meeting I heard first hand how brainwashed even the best of us has become with regard to the weaponization of words against the family.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.