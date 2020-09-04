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AVA GARDNER Stars In Rare Suspense Radio Program "Lady In Distress" With Howard Duff - May 1st/1947
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Ava Gardner was the epitome of the femme fatale. In this Suspense Radio episode "Lady In Distress", Gardner's character leads the men in her life to their destruction.
Find the original here: https://archive.org/details/itotr-suspense-ladyindistress
In Lady In Distress, Ava plays Evelyn Harris, wife of policeman Ralph Harris. The not-so-innocent target of Evelyn's double-dealing is newly escaped convict Sullivan, played by Howard Duff.
By a remarkable coincidence, while hitchhiking along a lonely stretch of highway, Sullivan is picked up by Evelyn Harris. What makes this remarkable is that Evelyn's husband is the man responsible for sending Sullivan to jail.
Even more remarkable is that on this rainy night, ninety miles from home, Evelyn Harris was waiting for him.
Within the first few minutes of their meeting, the sexual tension between Sullivan and Mrs. Harris is established:
Out of the corner of my eye I looked him over. He was fairly young, a little pale, and nervous. There was no real fear there, and there was a lot of strength, of a kind. The kind I liked.
"I haven't talked to a dame– a lady, for a long time."
"Like it?"
"Yeah. Yeah, I do. I don't think I ever talked to one quite like you before."
"What do you mean, quite like me?"
"You know what I mean. You know what you've got on the ball, every bit of it."
"You like that?"
"I could try"
~
The melodramatic ambience of their drive through the rain is accentuated by a foreboding musical score, one that would be at home in any of the great suspense films of the era.
The low rumble of the V8 engine pulling the conspirators toward their fate, revving higher and higher as the story accelerates, adds an underscore of characters hurtling toward a shared destiny, the relentless doom that is a hallmark of so many great noir stories.
As the pair drive along the dark, lonely highway, Sullivan lets slip that he is out for revenge.
When he learns who his benefactress is, he tells her straight out, "I'm going to kill your husband, Mrs. Harris."...
"What are you going to do with me?"
"I haven't quite decided yet, beautiful; I haven't quite decided."
~
When Evelyn learns his intentions, she tells Sullivan that she wants her husband dead, that she will even help. Is she telling the truth, or is she frightened and stalling for time? The vengeful con can't be certain, and Evelyn does little to ease his mind.
Like so many of Ava's characters, Evelyn Harris knows the value of keeping the men in her life off-balance. She walks the thin knife-edge between deceit and truth, as much for the purpose of keeping Sullivan guessing as for any material gain. Sullivan may be the one with the gun, but Evelyn Harris is firmly in control.
We drove on into town then. I didn't say anything more, and neither did Sullivan. But I knew I had him. He was still playing cautious, but I knew I had him.
Evelyn's artfulness is that of a seasoned manipulator. We soon have the feeling that a thousand others have trod the same path a thousand times.
We sense that she is looking for a white knight in a dark place, that she lives the repetitive pattern of searching for a new man to save her from the last, and that she will soon be looking for another man to save her from this one.
Until that time, she both lures and controls Sullivan, with words as sweet as warm honey alternating with ice-cold calculation.
The duplicity of Evelyn Harris is put into deadly effect, but in true noir fashion, the victim may not be the intended one. This is one of the more high-strung crime dramas of the Suspense canon, one that does not ask us to guess who the villain is (there are too many), but rather which of these dark characters is going to fall the hardest.
It's a shame Ava Gardner has only one Suspense appearance to her credit. Ava is one of the few stars who did very little radio. Besides this episode she did two appearances on Lux Radio Theatre - 1947's Singapore and 1952's Show Boat.
This may be her only surviving dramatic performances in the medium radio.
----------------------------------------------
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Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Find the original here: https://archive.org/details/itotr-suspense-ladyindistress
In Lady In Distress, Ava plays Evelyn Harris, wife of policeman Ralph Harris. The not-so-innocent target of Evelyn's double-dealing is newly escaped convict Sullivan, played by Howard Duff.
By a remarkable coincidence, while hitchhiking along a lonely stretch of highway, Sullivan is picked up by Evelyn Harris. What makes this remarkable is that Evelyn's husband is the man responsible for sending Sullivan to jail.
Even more remarkable is that on this rainy night, ninety miles from home, Evelyn Harris was waiting for him.
Within the first few minutes of their meeting, the sexual tension between Sullivan and Mrs. Harris is established:
Out of the corner of my eye I looked him over. He was fairly young, a little pale, and nervous. There was no real fear there, and there was a lot of strength, of a kind. The kind I liked.
"I haven't talked to a dame– a lady, for a long time."
"Like it?"
"Yeah. Yeah, I do. I don't think I ever talked to one quite like you before."
"What do you mean, quite like me?"
"You know what I mean. You know what you've got on the ball, every bit of it."
"You like that?"
"I could try"
~
The melodramatic ambience of their drive through the rain is accentuated by a foreboding musical score, one that would be at home in any of the great suspense films of the era.
The low rumble of the V8 engine pulling the conspirators toward their fate, revving higher and higher as the story accelerates, adds an underscore of characters hurtling toward a shared destiny, the relentless doom that is a hallmark of so many great noir stories.
As the pair drive along the dark, lonely highway, Sullivan lets slip that he is out for revenge.
When he learns who his benefactress is, he tells her straight out, "I'm going to kill your husband, Mrs. Harris."...
"What are you going to do with me?"
"I haven't quite decided yet, beautiful; I haven't quite decided."
~
When Evelyn learns his intentions, she tells Sullivan that she wants her husband dead, that she will even help. Is she telling the truth, or is she frightened and stalling for time? The vengeful con can't be certain, and Evelyn does little to ease his mind.
Like so many of Ava's characters, Evelyn Harris knows the value of keeping the men in her life off-balance. She walks the thin knife-edge between deceit and truth, as much for the purpose of keeping Sullivan guessing as for any material gain. Sullivan may be the one with the gun, but Evelyn Harris is firmly in control.
We drove on into town then. I didn't say anything more, and neither did Sullivan. But I knew I had him. He was still playing cautious, but I knew I had him.
Evelyn's artfulness is that of a seasoned manipulator. We soon have the feeling that a thousand others have trod the same path a thousand times.
We sense that she is looking for a white knight in a dark place, that she lives the repetitive pattern of searching for a new man to save her from the last, and that she will soon be looking for another man to save her from this one.
Until that time, she both lures and controls Sullivan, with words as sweet as warm honey alternating with ice-cold calculation.
The duplicity of Evelyn Harris is put into deadly effect, but in true noir fashion, the victim may not be the intended one. This is one of the more high-strung crime dramas of the Suspense canon, one that does not ask us to guess who the villain is (there are too many), but rather which of these dark characters is going to fall the hardest.
It's a shame Ava Gardner has only one Suspense appearance to her credit. Ava is one of the few stars who did very little radio. Besides this episode she did two appearances on Lux Radio Theatre - 1947's Singapore and 1952's Show Boat.
This may be her only surviving dramatic performances in the medium radio.
----------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for unique & amazing relationship tips and much more at: http://thebodyhouse.biz/
Interesting links & lots of FREE Stuff - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Keywords
old time radiointernet archive1950s radio1940s movie starsava gardnersuspense radiovintage radiovintage entertainmentwoman in distresshoward duffsam spademgm grandlion gate picturesi want you to kill my husbandeva gardenerfemme fatale1950s movie starstalkiesstars of radioold hollywoodfamous old movie starsbest of old hollywoodvintage old time radio shows
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