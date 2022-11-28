Is the public subsidising Big Pharma's 'license to kill'? Leslie Manookian

Shabnam Palesa Mohamed hosts Leslie Manookian, Health Freedom Defense Fund founder and President. A former Wall Street executive, and a filmmaker, Manookian works collaboratively to reform what she calls the largest international criminal syndicate: Big Pharma.





In this informative interview, find out about:





a) How the public subsidises Big Pharma, which captured the FDA through exorbitant schemes akin to racketeering





b) Fraud, the WHO, a citizen's petition against the FDA, and the CDC admitting to mistakes to avoid accountability





c) A shocking case of Disney vs a employee harassed for the C19 shot, and a winning mask mandate case exposing 'deep state'





d) Informed consent: Critical battleground for health, environment and democracy vs the inherent dangers of a bio-security state





e) Three clear and achievable reforms towards protecting human rights and restoring public trust in science





