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Memorial March for Covid Vaccine Victims, NYC, September 4, 2021
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20 views • September 10, 2021
Doctors and family members who lost love ones because of the Covid Vaccines tell their stories. Starting in Madison Park and ending up in Times Square, the speakers include Pam and Jeff Goodman, who lost their son 12 hours after the J&J Vaccine and a doctor from America's Front Line Doctors. JM shares stories from her Covid Vaccine Victims Telegraph Site. The people of New York City are chanting "Wake UP, Wake UP!"
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