Astrology - Libra New Moon 2022 Equinox Point - Humanities Distance Between Where We Are - Sept. 21, 2022

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I'm sharing this video from a favorite astrologer, healer, empath, etc, that I've been listening to for a few years. Love, gratitude and appreciation to him. This is from,
'RasaLilaHealing', on YouTube.
You
Can Support RasaLilaHealing or Join Our Free Community @
http://www.RasaLilaCommunity.com
http://www.instagram.com/rasalilahealing
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Hi. This is Cynthia. Please also visit my other channel, "Truth Cat Radio Videos" on Brighteon. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1