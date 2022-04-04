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Skincare/Cosmetic Labels // How to Easily Read Ingredient Labels/INCI Lists
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191 views • April 04, 2022
In this video I go over what an INCI list is and how and why ingredients are listed on natural and organic ingredient labels. I show how to search for ingredient information and usage rates.
Websites mentioned:
https://www.naturallogicskincare.com/
https://www.livebotanical.com/
https://www.tataharperskincare.com/
https://incidecoder.com/
https://www.ulprospector.com/en/na
https://www.formulatorsampleshop.com/
https://formulabotanica.com/
Follow Me:
https://www.facebook.com/rusticranchremedies
https://www.instagram.com/rusticranchremedies/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdMjJ00ASfDNnnI1Ur0Eh6w
Websites mentioned:
https://www.naturallogicskincare.com/
https://www.livebotanical.com/
https://www.tataharperskincare.com/
https://incidecoder.com/
https://www.ulprospector.com/en/na
https://www.formulatorsampleshop.com/
https://formulabotanica.com/
Follow Me:
https://www.facebook.com/rusticranchremedies
https://www.instagram.com/rusticranchremedies/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdMjJ00ASfDNnnI1Ur0Eh6w
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