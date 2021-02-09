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Scummer & McNugget Strike A Deal!
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190 views • February 09, 2021
Everyone's two favorite career politicians have struck a deal to try to erase Trump from the history books--Marxist Chuck Schumer and Rino Mitch McConnell. In reality, both are swamp rats of the Uniparty that occupies Washington. The Aristocratic/Elitist Republic we have become needs to be demolished...
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