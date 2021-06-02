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Is God God…Or...Are We God?
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111 views • June 02, 2021
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Apostasy Update # 3
In this Apostasy Update, we’re addressing the teaching of “Godhood for Humanity,” that God is in everything, and everything is God. We’re comparing that widespread belief with the teachings of the Bible, which is God’s direct communication to mankind. We’re also considering the different reasonings behind the belief that man is God, which is the ultimate rebellion. The rebellion began “Mankind’s Grand Delusion,” that it could live its life and solve its problems without God. The Bible identifies that self-deception as The Lie, which humanity has conjured into giving itself all the attributes of an infinite God.
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Stay in touch: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Apostasy Update # 3
In this Apostasy Update, we’re addressing the teaching of “Godhood for Humanity,” that God is in everything, and everything is God. We’re comparing that widespread belief with the teachings of the Bible, which is God’s direct communication to mankind. We’re also considering the different reasonings behind the belief that man is God, which is the ultimate rebellion. The rebellion began “Mankind’s Grand Delusion,” that it could live its life and solve its problems without God. The Bible identifies that self-deception as The Lie, which humanity has conjured into giving itself all the attributes of an infinite God.
Video Posting
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos
Social Posting
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall
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