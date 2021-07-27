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They are so Afraid! Using Phony Crises to Avoid Truth
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90 views • July 27, 2021
July 27, 2021 - The Biden Administration and its deep state puppeteers are working very hard to bury the greatest theft of our time: the 2020 election. Between outrageous lies, policies designed to victimize this nation, and a perpetual pandemic, they hope we won't notice the overwhelming evidence that Joe Biden has no right to be in the White House.
Here are a few distractions from the past few days, plus the evidence they have been afraid we will find.
Thanks for watching and praying! Sources:
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1467231/war-on-obesity-families-free-rewards-healthy-exercise-evg
https://www.reuters.com/technology/exclusive-facebook-tech-giants-target-manifestos-militias-database-2021-07-26/
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1467231/war-on-obesity-families-free-rewards-healthy-exercise-evg
Bannon and Clements: https://rumble.com/vkcmzn-rinos-getting-rooted-out-by-empowered-republican-citizens.html
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Rumble Channel - LoriColley - https://rumble.com/search/video?q=LoriColley
Bitchute Channel - LoriColley - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vamQj3KCsyRI/
Brighteon Channel - Lori Colley (two words) - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayingcitizen
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
Here are a few distractions from the past few days, plus the evidence they have been afraid we will find.
Thanks for watching and praying! Sources:
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1467231/war-on-obesity-families-free-rewards-healthy-exercise-evg
https://www.reuters.com/technology/exclusive-facebook-tech-giants-target-manifestos-militias-database-2021-07-26/
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1467231/war-on-obesity-families-free-rewards-healthy-exercise-evg
Bannon and Clements: https://rumble.com/vkcmzn-rinos-getting-rooted-out-by-empowered-republican-citizens.html
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Rumble Channel - LoriColley - https://rumble.com/search/video?q=LoriColley
Bitchute Channel - LoriColley - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vamQj3KCsyRI/
Brighteon Channel - Lori Colley (two words) - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayingcitizen
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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