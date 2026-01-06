Avoid Costly Floods: When To Get Your Drains Cleaned | Cardom Plumbing & Heating

Clogged or slow drains are often early warning signs that your home is at risk of a messy and expensive plumbing disaster. In this video, Cardom Plumbing & Heating breaks down when to get your drains professionally cleaned and the red flags you should never ignore.





You’ll learn:

✅ The most common causes of drain clogs (hair, grease, debris, tree roots, and more).

✅ Warning signs: slow drains, recurring clogs, gurgling noises, foul odors, and water backing up.

✅ How to tell if it’s just one drain or a problem with your main sewer line.

✅ Why DIY chemicals can damage your pipes and mask bigger issues.

✅ How professional cleaning and inspection can protect your home and wallet.

✅ Smart maintenance tips to keep your drains clear year-round.





If you're noticing repeated clogs, strange smells, or gurgling sounds from your drains, don't wait until sewage backs up into your home. Get ahead of the problem with a professional inspection and drain cleaning service.





✅ Residential & commercial drain cleaning

