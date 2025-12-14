Win A FREE Copy Of One Of My Latest Books Via Goodreads Giveaway - Totally Free To Enter





Remember #eBooks can be #eGifted

[send #Gift via #email, and #Amazon #Kindle #books do not require a #KindleDevice - any #eReader app on any device can read an #EPUB file (which is what a Kindle file is]

Between Mon. Dec. 15th 2025 and Mon. Dec. 22nd 2025 (each on various days through that time period) many of my books will have limited time reduced #eBook #Pricing (including ALL 3 #books in my "#Life And #Living #Series" ( https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FXD2ZG12?binding=kindle_edition )!!

https://tinyurl.com/JLDonAMAZON

#Autographed #paperbacks https://JosephMLenard.us/shop