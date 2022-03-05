© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sen. Paul to force vote to end mask mandates on planes
Follow
0
Share
Report
190 views • March 05, 2022
In the second part of an exclusive interview, Sen. Rand Paul told One America News why he plans to force a vote next week to stop mask mandates for domestic airline flights. One America's John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.