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Photo of children rescued from White House & US Capitol building underground torture rape cannibal dungeons
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1545 views • December 01, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2021).
Photo of children saved from the U.S. Congress building & Vatican & “White House Pizza Night” underground Draco avatar Satanist torture rape cannibal tunnels that connect the world’s parliament buildings by maglev trains, and the Buckingham Palace and other royal palaces’ underground Draco hatchery that were feeding human children to the Draco hatchlings
Jim shows a photo of a hybrid child saved from the royal palaces and Vatican and UN building and White House and US Capitol building underground tunnels that connect the world’s parliament buildings with maglev trains and torture rape cannibal Satanist chambers of the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian nephiim” “multisexual Mantis chimera” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian fallen angel” spirit cooking ritual pedophile cannibal Satanist feminist Illuminati New Age Wicca witches. The White House is empty now, and the White House videos by Joe Biden are fakes filmed in the Seattle Microsoft studio. The Buckingham Palace is also shut down, and the Draco underground base hatchery where they were feeding thousands of human children to the Draco hatchlings has been moved. They are pouring cement into the White House and Congress Capitol building and Buckingham Palace and other places which the real Christians exposed, in order to hide all evidence, until the real Christians are raptured into heaven, and the NWO AntiChrist can exterminate and replace all the dung head atheists and feminists and “women’s head coverings rebelling” “Bible verse redefining” religious Christian freak hordes. They will probably tell all the hive-mind Borg COVID-19 vaccine “Mark of the Beast” mind-controlled people that the AntiChrist and the “fake good aliens fallen angel devils” saved the children from the evil Satanist Dracos and the world needs to now worship the AntiChrist as their savior messiah hero. The “Black Sun” Satanist Nazi SS Draco faction’s marine soldiers, who are cleaning out the hybrid children and their half-eaten body parts from the underground torture chambers, are shooting the pedophile cannibal Draco reptilian hybrid Rothschild Satanist faction congress members in the head and taking no prisoners, so that is why people are seeing less and less congress members with auric fields, because they are being replaced by clones. Jim shows photos of med beds and regen tanks that have been in use since the 1950s by the space fleets and Mars planet cities and Nazi planets to regrow limbs and age-regress witch globalist elites to youth again and heal cancer and heal injuries and heal every disease. They are able to use the medical beds and regeneration tanks to change the DNA genes of the hybrid children to look more like normal humans, so that they can fit into our human society more smoothly without being noticed by the humans. They can also shapeshift to function in human society.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photo of children saved from the U.S. Congress building & Vatican & “White House Pizza Night” underground Draco avatar Satanist torture rape cannibal tunnels that connect the world’s parliament buildings by maglev trains, and the Buckingham Palace and other royal palaces’ underground Draco hatchery that were feeding human children to the Draco hatchlings
Jim shows a photo of a hybrid child saved from the royal palaces and Vatican and UN building and White House and US Capitol building underground tunnels that connect the world’s parliament buildings with maglev trains and torture rape cannibal Satanist chambers of the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick “bisexual Draco chimera” “quadsexual Pleiadian nephiim” “multisexual Mantis chimera” “hermaphrodite Pleiadian fallen angel” spirit cooking ritual pedophile cannibal Satanist feminist Illuminati New Age Wicca witches. The White House is empty now, and the White House videos by Joe Biden are fakes filmed in the Seattle Microsoft studio. The Buckingham Palace is also shut down, and the Draco underground base hatchery where they were feeding thousands of human children to the Draco hatchlings has been moved. They are pouring cement into the White House and Congress Capitol building and Buckingham Palace and other places which the real Christians exposed, in order to hide all evidence, until the real Christians are raptured into heaven, and the NWO AntiChrist can exterminate and replace all the dung head atheists and feminists and “women’s head coverings rebelling” “Bible verse redefining” religious Christian freak hordes. They will probably tell all the hive-mind Borg COVID-19 vaccine “Mark of the Beast” mind-controlled people that the AntiChrist and the “fake good aliens fallen angel devils” saved the children from the evil Satanist Dracos and the world needs to now worship the AntiChrist as their savior messiah hero. The “Black Sun” Satanist Nazi SS Draco faction’s marine soldiers, who are cleaning out the hybrid children and their half-eaten body parts from the underground torture chambers, are shooting the pedophile cannibal Draco reptilian hybrid Rothschild Satanist faction congress members in the head and taking no prisoners, so that is why people are seeing less and less congress members with auric fields, because they are being replaced by clones. Jim shows photos of med beds and regen tanks that have been in use since the 1950s by the space fleets and Mars planet cities and Nazi planets to regrow limbs and age-regress witch globalist elites to youth again and heal cancer and heal injuries and heal every disease. They are able to use the medical beds and regeneration tanks to change the DNA genes of the hybrid children to look more like normal humans, so that they can fit into our human society more smoothly without being noticed by the humans. They can also shapeshift to function in human society.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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