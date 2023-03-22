We believe no one died from a virus, Stew Peters tells Reiner Fuellmich

“It is our position that nobody, ever… died from a novel… virus —
SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19 virus).” “We believe that it was all fake.” “We
believe that it is infection by injection.” “We believe that [the
vaccine] is a bioweapon intentionally deployed on the masses.” “We
believe these are… war criminals and they should be treated
accordingly.” Stew Peters tells Reiner Fuellmich. Reiner Fuellmich says,
"“After having spoken to more than 450 experts… that is the conclusion
that I have come to [also].”
The full 14-minute interview from March 15, 2023 is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/uSWoHCSIfMNU/
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
