Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
We believe no one died from a virus, Stew Peters tells Reiner Fuellmich
379 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published a day ago |
Shop now

“It is our position that nobody, ever… died from a novel… virus — SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19 virus).” “We believe that it was all fake.” “We believe that it is infection by injection.” “We believe that [the vaccine] is a bioweapon intentionally deployed on the masses.” “We believe these are… war criminals and they should be treated accordingly.” Stew Peters tells Reiner Fuellmich. Reiner Fuellmich says, "“After having spoken to more than 450 experts… that is the conclusion that I have come to [also].”

The full 14-minute interview from March 15, 2023 is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/uSWoHCSIfMNU/

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
bioweaponvaxxreiner fuellmichstew peters

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket