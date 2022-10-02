Two Militants who Tried to Plant Explosives on the Railway were Liquidated in Kabardino-Balkaria - They Planned to Blow up the Bridge near the village of Soldatskaya

Two militants who tried to plant explosives on the railway were liquidated in Kabardino-Balkaria The terrorists planned to blow up the bridge near the village of Soldatskaya. They were discovered while trying to lay an explosive device, they resisted the demand of the security forces.

