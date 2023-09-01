The battles for Bakhmut have reignited with heavy losses for Ukraine.

The battles for Bakhmut have reignited with Ukraine suffering heavy losses as its troops are unable to penetrate Russia's defences. In the latest, Russian artillery was seen crushing Ukrainian troops as it hunted them down in forests and rained non-stop fire. Earlier, six Ukrainian pilots also lost their lives in combat missions in Bakhmut. Meanwhile in Kupyansk, Russian T-72B3 tank crews are stalling Ukrainian advances. Watch this video for more details. The battles for Bakhmut have reignited with Ukraine suffering heavy losses as its troops are unable to penetrate Russia's defences. In the latest, Russian artillery was seen crushing Ukrainian troops as it hunted them down in forests and rained non-stop fire. Earlier, six Ukrainian pilots also lost their lives in combat missions in Bakhmut. Meanwhile in Kupyansk, Russian T-72B3 tank crews are stalling Ukrainian advances. Watch this video for more details.

