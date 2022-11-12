Traitors From The USAF Spraying Wyoming - These Are The Real Domestic Terrorist

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Nov 12 2022 - I have absolutely no love or respect for our military in 2022 and all these bastards should be hung by the neck or stand in front of a firing squad for these crimes..
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Mike Decker Wyoming
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCel8dm--MCm4XR21s6pn52g/videos
Mike Decker Wyoming
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/T0CccJC9HAWd/
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Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsenUAiQ5K-yW0t5IZLjUqw