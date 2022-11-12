Create New Account
Traitors From The USAF Spraying Wyoming - These Are The Real Domestic Terrorist
Alex Hammer
Published 16 days ago |

Nov 12 2022 - I have absolutely no love or respect for our military in 2022 and all these bastards should be hung by the neck or stand in front of a firing squad for these crimes..


Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Mike Decker Wyoming

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCel8dm--MCm4XR21s6pn52g/videos

Mike Decker Wyoming

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/T0CccJC9HAWd/


Shared from and subscribe to:

Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsenUAiQ5K-yW0t5IZLjUqw

