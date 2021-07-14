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THALIDOMIDE SURVIVORS SEEK JUSTICE IN WORLDS WORST PHARMACEUTICAL DISASTER
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20 views • July 14, 2021
mirrored from yt
ABC Australia channel
Thalidomide is considered to be the worlds worst pharmaceutical disaster, until now. When its all said and done "Thee" worst pharmaceutical disaster WILL be the covid19 vaccines. Killing way more than the 1918 Spanish flu vaccine killing genocide.
ABC Australia channel
Thalidomide is considered to be the worlds worst pharmaceutical disaster, until now. When its all said and done "Thee" worst pharmaceutical disaster WILL be the covid19 vaccines. Killing way more than the 1918 Spanish flu vaccine killing genocide.
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