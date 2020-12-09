NY Business Owners Stand Up to Cuomo Lockdown Orders,Chase Out Sheriff&Health Dept

Business owners in Buffalo, New York fed up with Cuomo’s authoritarian Covid lockdown orders asserted their Constitutional rights and kicked out sheriffs and “health inspectors” on Friday night.



50 business owners gathered inside of a shuttered gym in Buffalo, New York Friday night when two sheriffs and a so-called ‘health inspector’ showed up to harass the group in response to an “anonymous tip.”



“You’re on private property. You need to leave!” one of the business owners shouted to the health inspector.



“This is private party! It’s private property! Go get a warrant! You’re not wanted here!”



The obese sheriff began lecturing one of the business owners on mask wearing to which the business owner replied, “Don’t worry about my health! My health isn’t your concern!”



The business owners shouted down the trespassers, “Get out! Get out! Get out! – We will not comply! We will not comply!”



The brave business owners followed the sheriffs and health inspectors into the parking lot and told them to get off their property, “They’re Nazis!” one yelled. “Take your Commie sh*t elsewhere!” another one shouted.